PITTSBURGH (AP) — Screeners at Pittsburgh International Airport’s main security checkpoint on Thursday found a loaded .22-caliber handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag, authorities said.
According to Allegheny County Police, the female passenger had a valid concealed carry permit and had inadvertently left the gun in her bag.
The passenger was permitted to board her flight without the weapon, police said.
The FBI was notified.
No charges have been filed.+
TOP STORIES
- Airport screeners find loaded handgun in passenger’s bag
- Harrisburg University $100-million bond sale aids construction of new 11-story building
- Philadelphia woman gets prison for seducing boy online
- West Manchester Township man arrested for alleged child rape
- PennDOT starts new, life-saving program with a single car decal