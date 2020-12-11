ALDI becomes option for SNAP recipients using online ordering pilot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Human Services announced Friday, that ALDI has joined the United States Department of Agriculture’s pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase groceries online in partnership with Instacart.

ALDI is the fifth retailer in Pennsylvania to be approved for the pilot program, which lets SNAP recipients purchase groceries online using SNAP funds. The program aims to help lessen the need for trips out of the home amidst the public health crisis.

“Pennsylvania joined the online SNAP purchasing pilot to increase the number of ways SNAP recipients across Pennsylvania could safely shop for fresh groceries and pantry staples and help mitigate the need to leave their home and be in public during the public health crisis,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “Many SNAP recipients are older and may have chronic health conditions, and the addition of ALDI to this pilot gives them another option to access quality, healthy foods while keeping themselves safe from COVID-19.”

ALDI is now available as an option at all Pennsylvania locations, offering same-day grocery pick-up and delivery through Instacart as available. ALDI joins four other approved retailers such as Amazon, the Fresh Grocer, Shoprite, and Walmart. Since the program’s launch, these four retailers saw about $54.4 million in online SNAP purchases by Pennsylvanians since the pilot launched in the commonwealth in June 2020.

Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. Those who prefer to submit paper documentation can mail it to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) or place it in a CAO’s secure dropbox, if available. While CAOs remain closed, work processing applications, determining eligibility, and issuing benefits continue. Clients should use COMPASS or the MyCOMPASS PA mobile app to submit necessary updates to their case files while CAOs are closed.