Alex W. Smith Foundation chili cook-off raises money for local students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Alex W. Smith Foundation hosted a chili cook-off at Greystone Public House, the restaurant where 22-year-old Alex Smith used to work.

It’s been nearly a year since the young chef from Hummelstown was killed in a crash on 322 in Derry Township. But his legacy lives on.

“A day or two after the accident, my brother contacted me and I said, ‘they’re going to forget about him. That’s the saddest thing.’ He said, ‘no they won’t. We’re going to have a chili cook-off,” said Terri Smith, Alex Smith’s mother.

And they did.

“The chefs are heating up their chili,” said Jason Viscount, the owner and manager of Greystone Public House. “We even have packets of some little spice blends of some chili so you can even follow his recipe.”

About 20 local restaurants participated in the event, as hundreds of community members remembered Alex Smith’s legacy.

“Very personable person and a really good guy,” said Viscount.

“We wanted to do something that did what my brother always wanted to do: bring together people with food,” said Ashley Smith, Alex Smith’s sister. “So that’s what this event is doing. We are bringing people together from all walks of life just to have a good time today.”

Alex Smith learned to cook at HACC Culinary. He dreamed of one day opening his own restaurant.

Now his family is working to help other young students who share his same passions with the Alex W. Smith Foundation.

“Alex was an avid wrestler and so we want to fund wrestlers and put people through culinary school,” said Terri Smith.

“We look forward to all of the students lives that will be able to touched by the foundation…the students that will be able to go to college,” said Ashley Smith.

Giving back makes sense, since serving others was a huge part of Alex Smith’s life.

“He was very involved with the students and the different organizations,” said Viscount.

“Alex was just a bright light in the family and of course he was a mentor in the church and he helped me in children’s ministry. He had so many facets,” said Terri Smith.

Schmidt’s Sausage Shop won the contest.

People interested in donating can visit the foundation’s Facebook page.