All Pa. DMVA veterans homes begun COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — All six veterans homes operated by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) in Pennsylvania have begun onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents and staff.

The vaccination clinics are administered by CVS/Omnicare and are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, they will be administered through early February.

“This long-awaited and welcome vaccine is bringing some positive energy to our veterans homes in the New Year,” said Charles Terrery, DMVA’s chief pharmacist. “While the COVID-19 vaccine will not be the cure for the virus, it will help us to further safeguard the health of the residents who live in our homes and the staff who care for them. We are grateful to everyone who worked expeditiously to make the vaccine available and are looking forward to a much brighter and healthier 2021.”

Long-term care facilities in Pa. are prioritizing residents and staff as part of the Pa. Department of Health’s first phase of those eligible to receive the free vaccine.

Each Veterans Home will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PA Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) care guidance.