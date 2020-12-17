All seven WellSpan Health hospitals in Pa. receive COVID-19 vaccine

On Thursday morning, all seven WellSpan Health hospitals in Pennsylvania received shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Despite the severe winter weather, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, WellSpan York Hospital, and WellSpan Surgery & Rehabilitation each received their shipment early Thursday morning.
These local hospitals join WellSpan Health hospitals in Gettysburg, Waynesboro and Chambersburg in receiving the first doses of the vaccine this week.
Vaccinations of vulnerable populations and those at high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 will begin receiving the first doses on Friday.
