CHICAGO (WGN) — The woman whose remains were found in a North Side freezer is being remembered by her church community and family.

Chicago police believe the remains of a woman, identified as Frances Walker, 69, were found after officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw around 7 p.m. Monday.

The remains were discovered after police found bloody rags at Foster Beach earlier in the day.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in Walker’s death.

Walker was the owner of a boarding house and lived at the home.

Courtesy Walker family

During a press conference Tuesday, police said that upon arrival at the home, the tenant who called them said there was an individual who lives in the residence that other tenants were afraid of.

The tenant also said that the individual had called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the vehicle, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

The tow truck driver had a knife pulled on them and called Chicago police, leading to the individual being charged with assault.

Members of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church are devastated at the loss Walker, who played organ every Sunday.

“She was always a joy when she was here,” musical director Stuart Thompson said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Her organ shoes are still where she left them on the instrument she played hundreds of times through the years.

“She was not afraid to reach out to marginalized people,” the Rev. Jim Kaczorowski said.

Walker’s family said she was the sole caretaker to her brother with special needs and they do not know how they’re going to break the news to him.

The individual in custody revoked their right to remain silent regarding her remains and has been charged in the assault of the aforementioned tow truck driver, police said.