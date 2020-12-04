Amazon releasing new communication network by end of year

(WHTM) — Amazon is creating a new communication network called Sidewalk, powered by your home internet connection and enabled by the millions of ring and echo devices in homes across America.
It’s set to include many devices by default unless you take the time to opt-out.
Sidewalk will help setup and continue connections if your wifi goes out and will help power things like Tile Trackers to help your find lost items.
To enable the network Amazon will share a small portion of a user’s home internet connections with other’s.
Amazon says the network will be turned on by the end of the year.
