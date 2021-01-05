*CANCELED* Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl last seen in Corry

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: The girl has been located and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 4-year-old Aurora Connor.

Connor was last seen at her home on Sciota Rd. in Corry.

According to PSP, Connor was reportedly abducted by 20-year-old Cheyenne Redmond and 40-year-old Brian Slidell. The two are believed to be traveling in a grey two-door Honda with damage to the front bumper.

Pennsylvania State Police ask you to call 911 with any information.

