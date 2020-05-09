American Airlines gives health workers trips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Food and Drug Administration is granting emergency authorization for a new Coronavirus test.

Some healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus are getting free vacations.

American Airlines says it’s teaming up with Hyatt Hotels to donte trips to worrkers at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital.

More than 4,000 doctors, nurses and assistants are eligibile for the vacations.

They’re for three-day stays at locations in the U.S. and Caribbean.

American says it chose Elmhurst because staff there are working so hard to save coronavirus patients.

It notes the hospital has increased its intensive care capacity by about 500 percent.