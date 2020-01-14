America’s new favorite restaurants are convenience stores

Convenience stores and gas stations are upping their food game and people are taking notice.

Chains like Sheetz, Wawa, and 7-Eleven now offer meal kits, salads, keto snacks, kombucha, and espressos.

The broader range of food options is drawing customers in more than ever before.

The National Association of Convenience Stores says over the past decade, convenience chains have increased sales inside their stores by around 30%.

Since 2000, the number of convenience stores in the united states has grown by 28%.

Likely the most recognizable is 7-Eleven, it’s the largest chain with more than 9,000 outposts.