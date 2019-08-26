HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – National Dog Day encourages dog ownership of all breeds, mixed or purebred.

Many days aim to find loving homes for dogs, this day expands that consideration to look beyond the breed and embrace the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe, and abuse-free life.

The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

While seeking a new companion, the National Dog Day Foundation encourages people to consider the mutts, mixes, purebreds, and everything in between.

Purebreds are animals whose parents were both of the same breed. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), one benefit of purebred animals is that characteristics such as behavior and size are predictable.

With mixed breed animals, the genetics becomes uncertain, and some of the predictability is lost. However, both types of dogs, young and old, find their way to shelters.

The National Dog Day Foundation strongly discourages buying dogs from pet stores supplied by puppy mills, backyard breeders, the internet and newspaper ads. Rather, they encourage those seeking new canine companions, to consider choosing adoption first.

“Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted,” says Colleen Paige, founder of National Dog Day. “They’re unwanted because no one realized how to properly care for the demands of the breed.”

Use #NationalDogDay and post photos of your dog on social media. Take your dog for a walk. If you do not have a dog, ask to take your neighbor’s dog for a stroll, or volunteer at a shelter.

For more information visit https://www.nationaldogday.com/