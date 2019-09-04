National Wildlife Day celebrated twice a year

National Wildlife Day was founded in 2005 and is celebrated not only on September 4th but also on a second day each year, February 22nd.

The days aim to raise awareness of animals all around the world. Especially endangered species and the preservation and conservation efforts to save them.

National Wildlife Day also acknowledges zoos and outstanding animal sanctuaries and organizations globally for their work to preserve animals and educate the population, especially children, about conservation.

You can celebrate national wildlife day by visiting or supporting an animal sanctuary, aquarium or zoo, going bird watching, or cleaning up a local beach or park.

If nothing else, read a book about animals to your kids and promote the day on social media with the hashtag national wildlife day.

#Nationalwildlifeday