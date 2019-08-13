PSPCA rescues 14 dogs from an Elizabethtown property

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA responded to call of concern on Monday at a property in Lancaster County regarding the welfare of animals.

Local law enforcement sent the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Officers to a property in Elizabethtown where they removed 11 dogs, including two puppies in unsanitary conditions.

The PSPCA said the property was found to have extremely high ammonia levels.

Upon arrival, the PSPCA’s officers found only three dogs and two puppies. As their investigation continued, additional dogs were found hidden in a garage and at a neighbor’s property.

The dogs were brought to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters to be evaluated by the shelter hospital staff and will receive any necessary care as they recover.

Additionally, the PSPCA was contacted by a Good Samaritan who had recently been given three dogs by the individual in question. Those dogs were then turned over to the PSPCA’s Lancaster Center on Monday evening and will be transported to Philadelphia for evaluation.

All dogs, 14 total, have been surrendered to the PSPCA and will be available for adoption in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.