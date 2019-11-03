Annual Bethesda Mission food drive kicks off

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual Bethesda Mission food drive kicked off Sunday.

The goal is to collect 120,000 pounds of food by December 20.

The food goes to people who are homeless in the Harrisburg, Lancaster and York areas.

The Bethesda Mission partners with the Water Street Mission and LifePath Christian Ministries for the project.

Organizers say it’s recently been challenging to keep inventory stocked year round, and the drive supports the organization throughout the year.

People can donate at the Bethesda Mission, M&T Bank branches on both the East and West shores, southern Dauphin County Library Branches, Turkey Hill Mini Markets in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties and Fred Beans Ford and Kia in Mechanicsburg.

Businesses, churches and groups interested in holding drives at their establishments are encouraged to contact Rebecca Clymer at 717-257-4442 x229 or rclymer@bethesdamission.org.

People can also donate money online at BethesdaMission.org/donate or by mail to Bethesda Mission, P.O. Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105.