A beloved water competition returns to Erie in two weeks.

The 11th Cardboard Boat Regatta is making a comeback on September 16th, after taking a hiatus since 2019.

People of all ages gather to show off their handmade boat and compete in the race to raise proceeds for the maritime programming.

“So the races are two boats at a time. We do have the youth, adults, various ages, combined categories as well. There’s even an award for best sinking. The vessel that has the best sinking by vote of the judges will get an award as well, it’s a really fun part of it,” Chris Cusson, the waterfront manager of the Bayfront Maritime Center said.

Cusson also said anyone interested in participating but needs some cardboard can visit the Maritime Center.

Several large boxes were donated by Wabtec in preparation for the event.