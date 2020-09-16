Annville remembers 12-year-old boy trapped, tortured by parents

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A memorial for 12-year-old Max Schollenberger continues to grow.

Community members are placing flowers, balloons and posters outside the Annville home he was trapped in for years.

Police say he wasn’t allowed out of his room and he was malnourished.

His parents Scott Schollenberger and Kimberly Mauer were arrested this week and charged with homicide.

Wednesday, community members have planned an event called “Lights on for Max.”

Neighbors will be honoring Max by turning on their lights from 8-8:12pm (one minute for every year of his life).

Investigators say Max’s parents kept him in a room with no light and with the windows completely blocked off.

Max was found dead in May.