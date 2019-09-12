Another extension granted for developers of proposed Chick-fil-A in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Camp Hill Borough Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to approve yet another extension for the developers of a proposed Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The extension means the developers, Wormleysburg-based Consolidated Properties, now must submit further-revised plans to the borough for consideration by October 22.

Last month, the borough’s planning commission voted to recommend the extension be accepted by council, and with their vote Wednesday, that recommendation became official.

The restaurant is being proposed at the southeast corner of the Chestnut Street and Route 11/15, and has caused concern among residents as far as traffic and pedestrian safety along that corridor.

In November, the planning commission will take up the revised plans that are due in October and decide whether or not to send them to the full council. Council members could then vote at their meeting set for December 11.