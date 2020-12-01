Another Pennsylvania state lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another state lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Senator Judy Ward of Blair County said on Facebook she believes she got the virus at a Thanksgiving gathering.

The senator says her symptoms are minor but some democrats are speculating if she actually got the virus after attending a republican event in Gettysburg last week featuring Rudy Guiliani. Crowds of spectators were seen mask-less as lawmakers debated Pennsylvania’s election results.

Senator Doug Mastriano hosted the event and tested positive for COVID-19 after the gathering.

Mastriano reportedly confirmed his results while visiting President Trump at the White House. Representative Malcolm Kenyatta of Philly tweeted “This is serious — the event appears to be a super spreader event. Everyone who attended should be tested.”