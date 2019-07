PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Another sinkhole has opened in Palmyra, this one is along North Forge Road near Spruce Street.

Neighbors said they noticed it Monday morning. Crews fenced off the area, which is in a retention pond.

We reached out to the developer of the land, H.R. Weaver Building Systems, but have not heard as to when the sinkhole will be repaired.