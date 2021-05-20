App maps cicadas emergence throughout eastern US so you can get up close, or stay far away

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians are eagerly awaiting the arrival… or should I say the emergence of the 17-year cicada. Whether that sounds like a good thing or a bad thing is another story, but a new tool can help you get up close or steer you far away.
Cicada Safari is asking its users to share photos of the noisy insects to verifying the cicadas’ long life cycles and the relationships of the broods to each other.
The app, created by Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, verifies the photos and posts the location to a live map showing other sightings across the eastern United States.
You can find the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.
That means you can find out if you’ll be sharing your backyard or staying inside for the next few weeks.
You can read more about when the cicadas are expected to emerge and why that’s actually not a bad thing.