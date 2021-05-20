App maps cicadas emergence throughout eastern US so you can get up close, or stay far away

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians are eagerly awaiting the arrival… or should I say the emergence of the 17-year cicada. Whether that sounds like a good thing or a bad thing is another story, but a new tool can help you get up close or steer you far away.

Cicada Safari is asking its users to share photos of the noisy insects to verifying the cicadas’ long life cycles and the relationships of the broods to each other.

The app, created by Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, verifies the photos and posts the location to a live map showing other sightings across the eastern United States.

You can find the app on the Apple Store or on Google Play.

A cicada nymph moves in the grass, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick, Md. Within days, a couple weeks at most, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cicadas by the 1,00s started emerging today despite the cool and wet weather. This is from Maryville, TN.

(FILE Photo: WATE)

Jerome Grant, a professor of entomology at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, has a few suggestions of what to do with the 17-year cicadas that are coming our way. (Photo: UT Knoxville)

That means you can find out if you’ll be sharing your backyard or staying inside for the next few weeks.

You can read more about when the cicadas are expected to emerge and why that’s actually not a bad thing.