“Apple” wildfire in California grows to over 20-thousand acres, only 5% contained

CALIFORNIA (WHTM) — A wildfire in California has grown to over 20 thousand acres. It is currently only five percent contained.

The “apple” fire is burning in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. More than seven thousand people have been forced to evacuate so far.

Firefighters say the steep and rugged terrain is making it harder to battle the blaze, and thick brush in the area is highly flammable.

More than two thousand firefighters are battling the apple fire. The cause is still under investigation.

