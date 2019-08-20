Arrests made in Lancaster paintball assault and vandalism

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made arrests regarding the paintball incidents reported where people, cars and structures were struck in drive-by shootings.

Several calls of people firing paintballs from a silver SUV were received on Aug. 17 and 18 with one of the victims noting that the car was a silver Jeep Cherokee.

At 10:06 p.m. Aug. 18, police spotted the vehicle on the 700 block of Almanac Avenue in Lancaster.

The vehicle was occupied by Roman Warren, a 17-year-old male and two females, ages 18 and 21. 2 paintball guns were found in the vehicle as well as paintballs.

While officers were conducting the investigation, they were approached by an adult male who stated that minutes earlier he had been shot on the head and shoulder by paintballs that had come from the silver Cherokee.

Warren had an active warrant for a robbery he previously committed Aug. 2. and was taken into custody on that warrant while the other three occupants of the Cherokee were transported to the station.

Victims involved included a 64-year-old woman and a 19-year-old male who was escorted to the hospital and will require surgery after being struck in the eye with a paintball.

A juvenile allegation was filed before Lancaster County Juvenile Probation for the 17-year-old suspect who is charged with 22 counts of assault.

The juvenile male was committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center and will await a detention hearing.

Warren was held at Lancaster County Prison and denied bail. He is awaiting a criminal complaint also for 22 counts of assault.