Artists to paint 14 murals in 10 days in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen artists are paining 14 murals in 10 days.

It is part of Hbg Mural Fest.

Some artists have their own technique for completing a mural.

Some scale an original drawing up by using a grid system. Others use a projector to trace artwork on a wall.

Aspiration and hope helped birth the festival. Meg Caruso of Sprocket Mural is one of the founders of the festival. She said she got the idea after seeing so many grey, unused buildings in the city.

“Once you start doing that, then you start seeing blank walls as canvases everywhere. So, I think there’s a lot of opportunities everywhere to make this a city filled with art,” said Caruso.

The last mural is expected to be finished on Sunday. It will be the 40th in the city.

Caruso hopes to eventually make a mural trail that winds through downtown, uptown and Allison Hill.