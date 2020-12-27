AstraZeneca may “remain effective” against the new COVID strain

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WHTM) –The head of drugmaker AstraZeneca says researchers believe the shot “should remain effective” against the new variant of the virus.

The vaccine is expected to be approved by UK authorities this week.

British authorities have pointed fingers at the new virus variant for the rising infection rates across the country.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss