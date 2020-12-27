AstraZeneca may “remain effective” against the new COVID strain

(WHTM) –The head of drugmaker AstraZeneca says researchers believe the shot “should remain effective” against the new variant of the virus.
The vaccine is expected to be approved by UK authorities this week.
British authorities have pointed fingers at the new virus variant for the rising infection rates across the country.
