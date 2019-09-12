Pennsylvania sues Purdue Pharma family

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania prosecutors are suing the founders and owners of Purdue Pharma, alleging certain members of the Sackler family are personally liable for the devastation of the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said members of the family directed, controlled, and participated in a deadly campaign to market the prescription painkiller OxyContin in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro filed a separate lawsuit against Purdue Pharma in May.

“The Sackler family seems to be concerned with only one thing: keeping their hands on the ill-gotten gains they made while pumping our commonwealth full of OxyContin,” Shapiro said in a statement.

“Through our negotiations with Purdue Pharma, it became crystal clear the Sacklers have no intention of taking any ownership for engineering an epidemic that claims the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians each day,” he said. “They shamelessly came into our commonwealth and preyed on senior citizens, veterans, and those suffering from substance use disorder.”

“The lawsuit I filed on behalf of all Pennsylvanians seeks to require this family of billionaires, who orchestrated opioids into as many doctor’s offices, pharmacies and medicine cabinets as possible, takes responsibility for the pain they caused.”