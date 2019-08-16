Authorities are seeking public comment for product tampering

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the discovery of multiple grocery and convenient stores having had their products tampered within Cumberland County, the authorities are looking for public comment.

The Wolf Administration, as well as local and federal agencies, are investigating multiple instances of product tampering involving health and beauty products, over-the-counter medication and food products in Cumberland County.

There have been no reported illnesses or injuries tied to the product tampering investigation.

If you become ill or previously became ill from a product you believe was tampered with, please report it to the department by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH. Retailers who have received a return that they believe may have been tampered with should contact sp-protectpa@pa.gov.