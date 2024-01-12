DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they have arrested a suspect involved in two Scranton shootings.

Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jeremiah Cleveland, from Mayfield, a man they say was involved in two drive-by shootings overnight that drew police to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue at 11:50 p.m. and the 300 block of Prospect Avenue eight minutes later.

Police say they tracked a car from these scenes to the intersection of North Main Avenue and Swetland Street around 4:30 a.m.

As police investigated the area, troopers say those officers encountered a suspect on North Decker Court. During this encounter, the suspect reportedly opened fire on officers hitting one in the head. The other officer returned fire and successfully took down the suspect.

At this time, officials say the wounded Scranton Police Officer’s injuries are deemed life-threatening. The suspect’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“When we come together you know we are the Pennsylvania State Police, but we work together all as one in instances like this. Every police officer when they put that uniform on, they don’t know if they are coming home that night. We are in an instance today where an unfortunate round of events happened and our thoughts and prayers of the Pennsylvania State Police and the people in Lackawanna County are with the family,” Trooper Robert Urban told 28/22 News.

Cleveland is not being charged with the shooting of the officer, but he is being charged for allegedly firing shots into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering other people, and illegally carrying a firearm.

Officials have not identified the suspect accused of shooting the Scranton police officer at this time. Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call 570-963-3156.

However, Cleveland is currently involved in another ongoing case revolving around an altercation with Dunmore State Police in September.

According to an affidavit, Dunmore state police witnessed what appeared to be a domestic dispute between Cleveland and a woman around 11:30 p.m. September 22, 2023.

When troopers approached in their unmarked vehicle, they said Cleveland charged at the unmarked car and began punching the state police vehicle. State troopers began to exit the car to identify themselves, but they say Cleveland hit one of the troopers in the head multiple times.

At this point, troopers said they tackled Cleveland and placed him under arrest. During the arrest, Cleveland reportedly began threatening to kill the state troopers.

Cleveland was subsequently arraigned and charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of resisting arrest. This case is still in court and a decision has not been reached.

This is a developing story. 28/22 News will bring you the latest developments in this investigation as we learn more.