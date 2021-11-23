Baking champ Jonah Anderson talks about his sweet win on Daybreak

Jonah Anderson has experienced the sweet taste of victory.

Jonah Anderson with his tsunami cake. Courtesy: Heidi Anderson

Anderson, who competed on the last season of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, was invited back to compete in a holiday special called “Light up the Holidays.”

Jonah Anderson with Kids Baking Championship host and judge Duff Goldman. Courtesy: Heidi Anderson

Anderson squared off against the clock and three other returning kids bakers. He was crowned the victor after making his first ever tsunami cake, taking home a $10,000 baker’s prize package.

Jonah Anderson looking at his prize package. Courtesy: Heidi Anderson

Anderson stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday morning to talk about his win and what’s next for him. Watch the video to learn more.