Baking champ Jonah Anderson talks about his sweet win on Daybreak

Jonah Anderson has experienced the sweet taste of victory.
Anderson, who competed on the last season of the Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, was invited back to compete in a holiday special called “Light up the Holidays.”
Anderson squared off against the clock and three other returning kids bakers. He was crowned the victor after making his first ever tsunami cake, taking home a $10,000 baker’s prize package.
Anderson stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday morning to talk about his win and what’s next for him. Watch the video to learn more.