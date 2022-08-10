BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said William R. Burden, 30, not only hit the child but also strangled them. Burden knew the child personally, according to reports.

The alleged assaults took place on Tuesday at an address in the Town of Ballston. Burden was arrested and arraigned at the Town of Milton Court in front of the Honorable Judge Timothy Brown.

Felony charges:

Second-degree assault

Second-degree strangulation

Burden was sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in place of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, or $250,000 partially-secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ballston Court at a later date.