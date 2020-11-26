On Wednesday First National Bank in Lemoyne was robbed.
West Shore Regional Police are currently still investigating the robbery.
If anyone can identify the suspect they are asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676 or submit a tip here.
TOP STORIES
- Bank robbery at First National Bank in Lemoyne
- Walmart Black Friday: Here are the best deals you can find right now online
- How long will you have to wear a mask? Here’s what the experts say
- Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America
- Man shot in York, police looking for suspect