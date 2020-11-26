Bank robbery at First National Bank in Lemoyne

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Wednesday First National Bank in Lemoyne was robbed.

West Shore Regional Police are currently still investigating the robbery.

If anyone can identify the suspect they are asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676 or submit a tip here.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss