In the summer of 2021, abc27 introduced you to Nate Brame, a long-time volunteer scorekeeper who became affectionately known as the “heart” of Linglestown Baseball.

This past Christmas Eve, Brame suffered a very serious medical emergency and has been hospitalized ever since.

“You expect to see Nate when you come the field,” Linglestown Baseball Association president Brett Bentz said. “His cheerfulness…knowing all the kids and their families. It’s going to be a hard time this season without Nate here.”

Brame is not expected to be in the dugout this season, as his long-term prognosis is uncertain.

“He’s still requiring 24/7 care,” Bentz said. “He’s making slow progress, but it’s still going to be a long haul.”

The league is here for that long haul. They’re stepping up to help the man who has helped them for nearly 30 years.

People from the league visit Brame every day.

“He’s definitely informed,” Bentz said. “He’s defintely still nodding his head on things he agrees with and things he disagrees with.”

And they set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Brame’s mom with medical expenses. In a few short weeks, the community hit a homerun, doubling their financial goal.

“We just want to let him know we’re there for him, still thinking about him and he’s still a part of baseball,” Bentz said. “It’s different without Nate in the room, so we wish him the best and we’re all there for the long road ahead with him.”

Bentz said Brame’s mother welcomes visitors from the league, as they have helped to cheer him up. If you’d like more information on how to help Nate, you can contact the Linglestown Baseball Association via their Facebook page.