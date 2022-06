Philadelphia (WPHL)- If you’re looking for a way to watch the Belmont Stakes from somewhere else other than in front of your television screen, Parx Casino and Race Track in Bensalem is hosting several events this weekend.

In addition to horse races, visitors can also watch Basset Hound races between thoroughbred races.

Jeff Matty, from The Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, as well as a representative from Tri State Basset Hound Rescue joined Nick Foley outside the PHL17 studios.