SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — With no end in sight for the long lines at ports of entry in Tijuana, tourism officials south of the border say public restrooms are sorely needed, especially along pedestrian crossings.

Right now, most people who need to use a bathroom while waiting in line, must seek access to a restroom located inside an area business and pay a fee.

“It’s time the city built these facilities,” said Julián Palombo Saucedo, president of Tijuana’s Chamber of Commerce. “We need public bathrooms at both the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.”

Palombo believes the long wait times aren’t going away any time soon.

“It’s also time for commuters from both sides of the border to get used to these long lines,” he said. “As we get used to these waits, sanitary facilities need to be accessible to people waiting in line in case they need to use the bathroom.”

Palombo says another thing that needs to happen is for Ped West, the second pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, to finally reopen completely.

It was closed when the coronavirus pandemic began more than three years ago, and while northbound foot traffic was allowed to start up again earlier this year, the southbound lanes remain closed.

“This is keeping Southern Californians from visiting, many aren’t bringing their families for a visit and they’re not coming down for medical and dental services offered throughout the city.”

Palombo added that as long as the southbound lanes at Ped West remain closed or operate under limited hours, the long waits will persist along with the need for public bathrooms.

The city of Tijuana says it has considered building public restrooms at ports of entry, but as of now, there are no imminent plans to build them.