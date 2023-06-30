Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several beaches at Presque Isle State Park in Erie will be open for swimming for the holiday weekend.

The following beaches will be open Saturday through Tuesday (July 4):

Beach 3 (Barracks Beach) — 12:00 noon – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 6 (Lyons Beach) — 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach) — 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 10 (Budny Beach) — 12:00 noon – 7:30 p.m.

Beach 11 (Kohler Beach) — 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

ADA access is available at Beach 8 (Pettinato Beach).

Swimming restrictions were lifted Thursday on Beaches 6 & 8. Tuesday and Wednesday, the E. coli levels at the beaches tested above the levels established by the Erie County Department of Health.

Dog swimming is currently not permitted at Vista 3 and Sturgeon Bay at Presque Isle State Park due to elevated Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) levels.

Presque Isle is not a “swim at your own risk” park, swimming in only permitted in guarded areas. Park visitors should keep an eye on the signs at the entrance of the park for updated information on advisories, closures, or restrictions.