Ben’s Lens: 2020-2021 Hunting licenses go on sale

Monday at midnight, Pennsylvania hunting licenses went on sale for the 2020-21 season.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, more Pennsylvanians are renewing their licenses or applying to be first-time hunters now more than ever following the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in the agency’s history, the PGC will have big game hunting season take place on a Sunday. The three Sundays in November include one with archery deer season, one with rifle bear season, and one with rifle deer season; the first time ever for big game species. 

