Ben’s Lens: Controversy arrives at Biden event in Lancaster

Supporters of President Trump came out to protest former VP Joe Biden’s visit to the Recreation Center in downtown Lancaster on Thursday.
About an hour into the event, a Bob Bolus truck decorated in Trump stickers came through the area and parked for nearly twenty minutes which sparked opposition.
Counter-protesters arrived soon after and nearly tripled the amount of Trump supporters. Tensions rose and almost got violent, but a strong police presence saved the situation.
Nobody was hurt and tension was de-escalated peacefully.
