Ben’s Lens: Gettysburg monuments

Many statues and monuments across the country have been taken down either by force or organized removal.

With many of those statues referencing the Confederate Army during the Civil War, abc27 decided to make the trip to the Gettysburg Battleground, where one of the most important battles of the war took place.

There are nearly a dozen Confederate monuments on the historic site, primarily where the Confederates held their ground and camp.

Gettysburg Battleground tour guide and podcaster Eric Lindblade offered insight on the differences between a battleground monument and a monument placed in public areas.