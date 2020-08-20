Ben’s Lens: Let Our Kids Play in PA’ rally on Capitol steps

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania families rallied on the Capitol steps on Thursday in an effort to ensure fall sports carries on.

Organizers say the Let Kids Play in PA rally is a nonpartisan event meant to show support for athletes and to ensure measures are put in place to keep them safe.

Dozens of people showed up for the rally, which started around 11 a.m.

This rally follows after Gov. Tom Wolf recommended that school sports be shelved until January 2021 and the PIAA deciding how to move forward on Friday.

Many parents and students are eagerly awaiting answers.