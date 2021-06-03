Beyond the Forecast: Severe weather likely between 1-7 p.m. Thursday

Some showers moved through during the overnight period as moisture starts to increase ahead of a cold front that will move through later today. While a few showers could linger this morning, most of the activity should die down as the sun rises. The rest of the morning will be cloudy and a bit muggy as we await the development of t-storms later today.

After a break late this morning, the afternoon will provide a better chance for thunderstorms as a cold front acts as a trigger. The main time frame to be on guard will be between 1-7pm. During this time, a cluster of storms will move west to east, posing mainly a damaging wind threat. While a tornado can’t be ruled out, the likelihood of that threat today appears low. The only other threat to mention is heavy rain with downpours potentially lasting a while thanks to slower moving cells. It’s been dry lately, however, so flash flooding is not likely. Highs today will be in the 80s. By sunset, storms should be mainly south and east of the viewing area, with just a stray shower or t-storm possible during the late evening hours. Most of the night should be quiet with lows in the mid-60s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara