Bicyclist flown to hospital after being hit by car in Chambersburg

A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car late Friday night. According to Chambersburg police, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of East McKinley Street and Brumbaugh Avenue.

We’re told, it’s believed the bicyclist was struck, while crossing Brumbaugh Avenue. No word on the severity of the injuries. The bicyclist was flown to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill for treatment.

The driver stopped and helped the victim. The crash is still under investigation.