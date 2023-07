GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A bicyclist was struck in Franklin County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Trooper Megan Frazer with Pennsylvania State Police says that the bicyclist was hit on Falling Spring Road in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

The victim was then transported to a Hagerstown, Maryland hospital, according to Frazer.

No word on how the bicyclist was hit or any word on their condition at this time.