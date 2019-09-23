Bill seeks to get financial literacy in PA schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Legislation that requires public schools to allow personal finance class credits apply towards high school graduation requirements is making rounds.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously on Monday and sent it to the House.

Under the bill, any student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation.

This is an attempt to push towards financial literacy and knowledge in high school students, hoping that they have better-understanding of managing money.

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie County, says high school courses in personal finance should be encouraged to help young people acquire the knowledge necessary to make wise financial choices as adults.

