Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 16-10 win against their division rival the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in week 12 and improved their record to 7-4 overall on the season.

Their win marked two firsts for the team this year as it was their first 400-yard offensive game, something they failed to achieve during Matt Canada’s tenure as offensive coordinator, and the first time they outgained their opponent in yards this season.

The Steelers return home this week to take on Erie native and former Steelers running back James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Fenner, Kent Urbanski, and Ashley Kaiser break down the Steelers’ winning effort against the Bengals as well as this week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m.