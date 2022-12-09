Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss takeaways from Monday night’s game against the Colts, and what to expect going into this weekend’s game.

Kent and Mike were in Indianapolis for the Monday night game, Steelers vs Colts, and what a performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn’t easy on the eyes the first three quarters, but the Steelers were able to come back in the fourth and get the road victory.

Takeaways from Monday night’s game:

Mike — A dominant defensive first half

Kent — Realized what the standard is the standard, and next man up means

Kenny Pickett’s demeanor in the post game shows he’s still hungry enough to want to improve and better the franchise, and that his confidence is growing.

The Steelers will stay on the road as they go back into the NFC south and will take on the Atlanta Falcons, which means a controlled environment for the Steelers.

So, how will they build on finally getting back to back victories for the first time this year? If Pittsburgh builds a dome, will they win more back to back games?

At Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, it was full of fans sporting black and gold.

Looking ahead, it’s going to be a busy weekend in the south with the SEC Championship game as the appetizer on Saturday. Then the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., and we will be there to cover it.