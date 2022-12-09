Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss takeaways from Sunday’s game against the Falcons and look ahead to their matchup against division rival Ravens.

Kent and Mike offer their takeaways from the Steelers game in Atlanta against the Falcons, even if it did not feel like a road game thanks to Steeler fans in attendance. The team didn’t disappoint as they battled for four quarters and emerged victorious thanks key players on both sides of the ball.

Takeaways from Sunday’s game:

Kent– Not turning the ball over is the key to success

Mike– Offensive line needs more credit

The Steelers return home this week for their first of two matchups against their division rival Ravens who are coming off of a tough win of their own.

How will they prepare with the status of one key player still uncertain while still very much in control of their own destiny? How much more does a game like this mean to the team?

All games are important, but division games bring that extra level of intensity even if this Sunday’s game lacks the names that made this rivalry what it is today.

With the end of the regular season drawing closer with each week, time is running out for this team as they seek to extend their winning streak to three games for the first time this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.