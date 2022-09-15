(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 2.

Week 1 saw a fast start for Pittsburgh, putting early dampers on Cincinnati. Pittsburgh’s defense continued to show up throughout the game including a blocked PAT attempt by the Bengals. That block sent the game into overtime. Five quarters of football saw 94 snaps in an all around exhausting game.

In the end, Pittsburgh prevailed, 23-20.

This week, the Steelers take on the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. It will be the home-opener in Pittsburgh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Following an overtime win, Pittsburgh will roll into its home-opener with some early-season momentum. And though New England’s roster no longer includes Tom Brady as its quarterback, it’s still a Bill Belichick team.

Keys to a Pittsburgh win include keeping the defensive pressure on the Patriots and setting up the offense with a good position. The Steelers will need to better establish their run game.