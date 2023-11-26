Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– It’s a new week with new faces running the offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers after offensive coordinator Matt Canada was relieved of his coaching duties following their loss to the Cleveland Browns. Now they face another AFC North rival missing their starting quarterback in the Cincinnati Bengals who are still alive in the playoff race.

The Bengals lost quarterback Joe Burrow for the season to a thumb injury last Thursday during their game with the Baltimore Ravens which means Jake Browning will be getting his first career start.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are still dealing with key injuries of their own with all-pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick still sidelined with a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Montravius Adams out with an ankle injury. Offensive play calling will also be something to watch in this game with duties being split between running back coach Eddie Faulkner and quarterback coach Mike Sullivan.

The Steelers are currently in third place in the AFC North and still in control of their own destiny when it comes to making the playoffs against a Bengals team that is winless against divisional opponents.

The Steelers and the Bengals kick off today at 1 p.m.

Fan Sound Off Segment: Our crew asks fans how injuries can affect the game this late in the season.

Fan(s) of the Week: The Borelli family fron Glassport, PA. The whole family came together last week in Cleveland to watch the Steelers take on the Browns. The Borelli’s are life-long Steelers fans and have been season ticket holders for over 40 years.

Catch Tailgatin’ with Jess and watch her make Southwest Egg Rolls

Compare your prediction for the big game with our crew!