(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The future is foggy in Pittsburgh after the Steelers lost their third straight game last week and Kenny Pickett remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Now Mike Tomlin is asking Mason Rudolph to guide the Steelers to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the final home game of the season.

Three regular season games remain for the Steelers and their playoff hopes are dwindling after a 30-13 loss in which Tomlin came under heavy scrutiny and Mitchell Trubisky was benched in the final minutes for Mason Rudolph.

Additionally, the already banged-up defense suffered more hits after Minkah Fitzpatrick went down with a knee injury and Trenton Thompson suffered a neck injury. Both players are out for a matchup that effectively decides their playoff hopes but does not mathematically eliminate them.

However there is a silver lining for the Steelers, Jamar Chase has been ruled out for this game with a shoulder injury and this is the same team the Steelers put up more than 400 yards of offense just a few weeks ago. Mike Tomlin has also never had a losing season during his tenure as head coach and has righted the ship before and has to again for the Steelers to make it to the postseason.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off at 4:30 p.m. today.

Fan Sound Off Segment: We ask the fans if they think Mike Tomlin is still the guy for this team.

Fan(s) of the Week: Steeler Jesus Steinmetz from Pittsburgh, PA who has a special holiday message.

Catch Tailgatin’ with Jess and watch her make Pepperoni Cheeseballs

Finally, compare your prediction for the game with our crew!