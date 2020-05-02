Blue Bell to pay $19 Million in listeria settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – Blue Bell has reportedly agreed to pay more than $19 million dollars in fines related to a 2015 outbreak of listeria.

The ice cream company has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adultered ice cream products. Three people died and ten others were hospitalized across four states because its products were contaminated with the bacteria.

Prosecutors also charged the former Chief Executive Paul Kruse of conspiracy for allegedly trying to cover up the deadly outbreak.

Kruse’s lawyer says he’s innocent of the charges, according to the New York Times.

No date has been set yet for his initial court appearance.