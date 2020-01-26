Boater avoids prison time after crash kills fiance, daughter in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A Dauphin County man charged in connection with the deaths of his fiance and 3-year-old daughter after a boating accident has been sentenced to probation.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said a judge ordered Cody Binkley to serve 36 months on probation and to pay for all of his court costs.

Binkley had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges in November.

Prosecutors said on May 7, Binkley was under the influence of marijuana and methadone when he turned his boat into the Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg causing it to capsize.

His fiance, Mary Bredenner, their 3-year-old daughter Madelyn Binkley, and dog were killed.